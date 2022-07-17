Watch Now
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck obtain wedding license in Nevada

FILE - Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Lopez has an engagement ring on her finger, and Affleck may be the one who put it there. “So, I have a really exciting and special story to share,” a giggling Lopez said in a video posted Friday, April 8, on her Twitter feed. She said more could be found on the website for her “inner circle,” OnTheJLo.com, which requires visitors to sign up. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 15:31:16-04

NEW YORK (AP)  — Court records say Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have obtained a marriage license in Nevada.

Clark County Court records posted Sunday showed the pair obtained a marriage license that was processed Saturday.

A marriage license is not proof of marriage.

According to NBC, the license was issued to Benjamin Geza Affleck and Lopez, who was also identified as Jennifer Affleck.

Representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to messages.

According to TMZ and NBC News, the couple got married on Saturday.

In April, Lopez made their engagement public in a video posted to her fans showing off a green engagement ring.

