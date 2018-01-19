Kim Kardashian and Kanye West name newborn baby 'Chicago'
In keeping with the Kardashian family tradition of giving unique names to their children, Kim and Kanye West have announced their new baby girl's name.
She'll be called "Chicago," according to a post on Kim Kardashian West's website.
The baby weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces when she was born via surrogacy on Jan. 15. Kim and Kanye have two other children — a boy named Saint and a girl named North.
The celebrity couple had the baby via surrogacy following doctors' advice: Kim struggled with health woes during her pregnancy with Saint, the couple's second child.
North, Saint & Chi— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018