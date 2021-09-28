"Law and Order" revived, set to return to NBC for 21st season

The legendary 'dun, dun' sound made famous by the original "Law & Order" is coming back.

On Tuesday, Wolf Entertainment announced the news that the beloved show that ended abruptly 11 years ago is being brought back by NBC for its 21st season.

The mothership series will continue where it ended in 2010 in the same format and once again examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, before the show was canceled, "Law & Order" was a season away from breaking "Gunsmoke‘s" 20-season record as TV’s longest-running primetime drama series.

Wolf would wind up doing that with "Law & Order: SVU" a few years ago, THR reported.

Show creator Dick Wolf will executive produce, and he'll be joined by writer-showrunner Rick Eid, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski.

"There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true," Wolf said in a statement. "This is mine."

Although no cast announcements have been made yet, fans could expect feature beloved characters from the original series to return, including Sam Waterston, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Leslie Hendrix.