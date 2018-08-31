Luke Bryan Playing Free Show In Nashville To Celebrate New Bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country music superstar Luke Bryan has announced plans to play a free show in downtown Nashville.

The concert is set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, September 10. The event coincides with the grand opening of his new venue, Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, located on lower Broadway.

The space is a 30,000 square foot venue that features six levels packed with eight bars, four stages and two restaurants. According to a release, it includes a rooftop sushi bar, as well as a menu inspired by some of Luke's favorite dishes and drinks.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for some time,” shared Luke. “Couldn’t think of a better way to kick this place off than to have a big party right on the streets of Broadway.”

Jon Langston, Chelsea Field and DJ Rock were listed as special guests.

