Luke Bryan wins top ACM Award, but female acts own the night

Mark Humphrey/AP
Hosts Keith Urban, left, and Mickey Guyton speak at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton
Posted at 5:28 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 06:28:14-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood brought the Academy of Country Music Awards to church. Maren Morris won two honors, including song of the year.

Miranda Lambert performed three times and held on to her record as the most decorated winner in ACM history. And Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman to host the awards show, gave a powerful, top-notch vocal performance. Though female country stars didn’t compete for the night’s top prize – Luke Bryan was named entertainer of the year – they owned Sunday’s ACM Awards.

Bryan, sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test, accepted his honor remotely.

