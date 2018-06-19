Michael Jackson musical to open on Broadway in 2020

A musical inspired by the late Michael Jackson will be based on his life and feature songs from his extensive catalog. It is slated to open on Broadway in 2020.

The stage musical doesn't have a title yet. It is being developed by Jackson's estate and Columbia Live Stage, according to Rolling Stone.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage will write the book, and it will be directed by Christopher Wheeldon.

The Michael Jackson estate often produces or sanctions shows allowing the use of the late singer's image and music, including two Cirque du Soleil shows, a 3-D rendering of Jackson's "Thriller" video called "Scream" and two posthumous albums of Jackson's music, Rolling Stone reports.