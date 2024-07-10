'Shrek 5' is officially in the works. Here's everything we know

The Far Far Away fairytale isn't ogre yet.

DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures announced Tuesday that a "Shrek 5" film is officially in the works and coming to theaters July 1, 2026, marking 16 years since its prior sequel hit theaters and 25 years since the original's record-breaking release.

Though plot details are still under wraps, original stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz — who played Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona, respectively — are set to return.

Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGu — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) July 9, 2024

The original 2001 film followed a swamp-living ogre named Shrek who, alongside the talkative Donkey, rescues Princess Fiona of Far Far Away, who is cursed to turn into an ogre at night. Her curse *spoiler alert* is broken by Shrek's "true love's kiss," but she remains an ogre and marries her knight in shining armor.

The film grossed more than $492 million worldwide and was critically acclaimed for its visuals, performances, writing and music. It went on to win the first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and helped solidify DreamWorks Animation in the space.

Three sequels have since been released. "Shrek 2" grossed $935 million worldwide in 2004, "Shrek the Third" grossed $813 million globally in 2007 and "Shrek Forever After" grossed $756 million in 2010. Two spin-off films — 2011's "Puss in Boots" and 2022's "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" — were also theatrical hits, grossing $555 million and $485 million, respectively.

Last month, Murphy let it slip in an interview with Collider that he'd begun voice recording for another "Shrek" film "four or five months ago." He also said a film centered on his character, Donkey, would come after.