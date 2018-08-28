Nominations Announced For 2018 CMA Awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The nominations for the 52nd annual CMA Awards were announced Tuesday morning.
The event will be hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood on November 14 at Bridgestone Arena.
Chris Stapleton topped the list of finalists with five nominations -- vying for entertainer of the year, male vocalist of the year, single of the year for "Broken Halos," album of the year for "From A Room: Volume 2" and song of the year for "Broken Halos."
Producer and musician Dann Huff received four nominations, including musician of the year.
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Midland, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban each received three nominations.
Here’s a look at some of this year's nominees:
Entertainer Of The Year
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Kenny Chesney
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Single Of The Year
- “Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
- “Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland
- “Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
- “Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
- “Tequila” – Dan + Shay
Male Vocalist Of The Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Female Vocalist Of The Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo Of The Year
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
- Sugarland
New Artist Of The Year
- Lauren Alaina
- Luke Combs
- Chris Janson
- Midland
- Brett Young