Nominations Announced For 2018 CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The nominations for the 52nd annual CMA Awards were announced Tuesday morning.

The event will be hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood on November 14 at Bridgestone Arena.

Chris Stapleton topped the list of finalists with five nominations -- vying for entertainer of the year, male vocalist of the year, single of the year for "Broken Halos," album of the year for "From A Room: Volume 2" and song of the year for "Broken Halos."

Producer and musician Dann Huff received four nominations, including musician of the year.

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Midland, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban each received three nominations.

Here’s a look at some of this year's nominees:

Entertainer Of The Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single Of The Year

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo Of The Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

New Artist Of The Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young



