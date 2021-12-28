NYC Ballet cancels remainder of 'Nutcracker' performances

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Ballet has canceled its remaining performances of "The Nutcracker."

The famed ballet by George Balanchine was scheduled to have performances through Sunday.

In a statement Tuesday, the ballet says the cancelation is due to additional positive test results among people involved in the production.

Thirty performances had been held in recent weeks.

Ticketholders for upcoming shows can receive a full refund or make a charitable donation in the amount of the value of their tickets.

The ballet company has performed "The Nutcracker" every year but one since its 1954 premiere.

Last year's shows were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Nutcracker" wasn't the first performance to be canceled on Tuesday.

Hugh Jackman, who was to star in the Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The Music Man" has now been pushed back to 2022.