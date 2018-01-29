60th Grammy Awards: List of winners
Below is a list of winners at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards:
Best new artist
Alessia Cara *WINNER
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best pop solo performance
"Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson
"Praying" - Kesha
"Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga
"What About Us" - Pink
"Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran *WINNER
Best rap album
"4:44" - Jay-Z
"DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
"Culture" - Migos
"Laila's Wisdom" - Rapsody
"Flower Boy " - Tyler, The Creator
Best country album
"Cosmic Hallelujah" - Kenny Chesney
"Heart Break" - Lady Antebellum
"The Breaker" - Little Big Town
"Life Changes" - Thomas Rhett
"From A Room: Volume 1" - Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Best rap/sung performance
"PRBLMS" — 6LACK
"Crew" — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
"Family Feud" — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
"Loyalty" — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna *WINNER
"Love Galore" — SZA Featuring Travis Scott
Best comedy album
"The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas" — Dave Chappelle *WINNER
"Cinco" — Jim Gaffigan
"Jerry Before Seinfeld"— Jerry Seinfeld
"A Speck Of Dust"— Sarah Silverman
"What Now?" — Kevin Hart