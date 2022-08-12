Watch Now
Pup in Georgia goes from animal shelter to movie star

Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 10.27.19 AM.png
20th Century Studios via CNN Newsource
Posted at 10:30 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 11:30:04-04

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A pup in Georgia has gone from the animal shelter to the silver screen.

Coco plays the lead character's four-legged companion on Hulu's "Prey."

On its Facebook page, Fulton County Animal Services says she came into their care in early 2021.

The shelter says Coco had no film training and was adopted specifically for the movie.

"She was originally meant to have a small role however her popularity among test audiences encouraged director Dan Trachtenberg to include more of Coco in the film," the group said.

They say Coco's fame shines a light on what shelter dogs are capable of when given a chance.

