Regal Cinemas offering $1 movies throughout summer

Now that school is out for summer, heading to the movies is more affordable than ever.

Regal Cinemas is bringing back its family program, Summer Movie Express.

The program features $1 movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Portions of the ticket sales will benefit charity.

The movies run through August.

Movies featured this summer include:

Iron Giant

Curious George

Despicable Me

Ice Age: Collision Course

Storks

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Despicable Me 2

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The LEGO Movie

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Sing

The Peanuts Movie

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Ferdinand

The Secret Life of Pets

Alvin & The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Participating theaters, a full schedule and ticket purchase options can be found here.