Rolling Stones postpone concert after Jagger tests positive for COVID

The Rolling Stones announced Monday that they had to postpone their show in Amsterdam after frontman Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

The band announced the news on its social media pages after Jagger began experiencing COVID symptoms upon arriving at the stadium.

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians, and the touring crew has to take priority," the band said in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, fans had already arrived at the show when it was announced that the concert had been called off.

Jagger also took to his personal social media pages to apologize for having to postpone the show.

"I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight," the 78-year-old said. "I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID."

The band added that the Amsterdam show would be rescheduled for later, and the tickets for Monday's performance would be honored at the rescheduled show.