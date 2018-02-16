See All Best Picture Nominees For $35

NASHVILLE, Tn. - With the Academy Awards getting closer, a national movie theater chain is making it easy for people to see the films nominated for Best Picture.
Regal Entertainment announced its hosting a Best Picture Film Festival. Starting Friday, February 23rd, four mid-state theaters will show all nine movies that are nominated in the Best Picture category.
The nine best picture nominees are "Lady Bird, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "The Shape of Water," "The Post," "Get Out, "Dunkirk," "Darkest Hour" "Call Me By Your Name" and "Phantom Thread."
A festival pass costs $35. It runs through March 4th.
For a list of theaters in the Midstate, click here.