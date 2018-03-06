VIDEO: Record-breaking roller coaster set to launch this summer

SANDUSKY, Ohio - Ohio theme park Cedar Point gave an up-close look at the new world-record-breaking Steel Vengeance roller coaster.
The park announced new updates at its annual Winter Chill Out event, an exclusive off-season tour in which all proceeds go towards A Kid Again - an organization that fosters hope, happiness and healing for families dealing life-threatening illnesses.
The former Mean Streak ride has been revamped into the world's first "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster. At 200 feet tall, the coaster is the tallest, fastest and longest hybrid ride in the world.