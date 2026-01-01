Eugene Daniel is an award-winning journalist who joined NewsChannel 5 in April 2026 as a morning anchor. You can find him on NewsChannel 5 This Morning starting at 4am, Monday through Friday.

If there is one word that describes Eugene, it is "community," and he's excited to get connected and reside in Middle Tennessee. He's especially looking forward to waking up and helping people start their day! Prior to Nashville, Eugene worked in Norfolk, Virginia, for several years as a reporter and later served as a morning anchor. During his time in Hampton Roads, Eugene covered a number of high-profile stories, including leading the station's coverage of a deadly terror attack on the campus of Old Dominion University.

He also spent months in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, after a deputy-involved shooting led to a year of protests and changes in the city. He also helped launch the station's streaming platform for breaking news. During his time in Virginia, he won a Virginia Associated Press award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for a story showcasing a unique partnership between a Black farmer, church and local food bank to feed thousands in the community. Eugene also served as the president of the Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals, the area's affiliate chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, of which he is also a proud member. He worked closely with college students at Hampton University and Norfolk State University.

Before moving to Virginia, Eugene was a reporter and evening anchor in Central Illinois, and won an Edward R. Murrow for work on race relations and issues facing the Black community in the region. The Illinois Broadcasting Association also awarded Eugene for his work surrounding sports-related concussions and the development of safer football helmets. On top of reporting, Eugene volunteered as a Young Adult Coordinator at his church in Peoria, Illinois, working with college students and people ages 19 to 29.

Eugene is a self-proclaimed “southern gentleman,” born and raised in Marietta, Georgia. He is a proud graduate of Elon University in North Carolina and loves working in the community, especially mentoring children and teens. The son of a longtime NFL player, Eugene can't wait to go to attend games for the Titans and Predators. He loves people and telling their stories, and encourages the community to reach out to him!

