Father of Highland Park mass shooting suspect turns himself in

The father of the man accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens of others in a mass shooting at a Chicago-area Fourth of July parade last year turned himself in on Wednesday to begin serving a 60-day jail sentence.

Robert Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty to charges earlier this month stemming from his decision that allowed his son, Robert Crimo III, to obtain a gun three years before the Highland Park mass shooting. Crimo sponsored his underage son's gun application, even though a relative reported to police that Crimo III — who was 19-years-old at the time — had a collection of knives and threatened to "kill everyone" just months before.

The elder Crimo later pleaded guilty to seven counts of reckless conduct — one for each of the victims that was killed — and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, two years of probation and 100 hours of community service. But the judge allowed him to wait until Wednesday to be taken into custody.

Under Illinois law, most misdemeanor offenders are offered the opportunity to reduce their sentence in half due to good behavior, meaning Crimo may only end up serving about a month in jail. But despite the potentially brief jail time, it's a case that has set a precedent in holding parents liable for the alleged criminal actions of their children.

Crimo III has already pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery. His trial date is expected to be scheduled next month.

