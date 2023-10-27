FBI joins probe into former Michigan football coach Matt Weiss

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reportedly joined a University of Michigan probe into former assistant football coach Matt Weiss, who was fired earlier this year amid an investigation into unauthorized computer access crimes.

An official with the University of Michigan police department confirmed the FBI's involvement Thursday to ESPN, adding that the investigation spans across several states. Deputy chief Melissa Overton told the outlet that the situation is "extensive, ongoing and is of the utmost priority."

SEE MORE: Michigan State fires football coach amid sexual harassment claims

Weiss, who spent 2021 and 2022 with the Wolverines, was fired by the University on Jan.7 after failing to attend a meeting over whether he had "inappropriately accessed" computer accounts belonging to other people, according to the Associated Press. In a letter, Michigan executive associate athletic director Doug Gnodtke told Weiss the school had evidence that sparked the investigation.

His firing came two days after a Michigan employee alerted the university to "fraudulent activity involving someone accessing university emails accounts without authorization," according to the university daily crime log.

"Upon further investigation, it was found that a crime may have been committed," the report states.

Weiss has not been charged with a crime and a university of Michigan police spokesperson told ESPN that the probe is unrelated to the NCAA's investigation into a potential sign-stealing operation. But it adds to a dilemma plaguing the undefeated Wolverines as they journey toward a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com