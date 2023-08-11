FDA confirms listeria contamination in ice cream sold in 19 states

The Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of Soft Serve on the Go ice cream and sorbet cups due to possible listeria contamination.

The products are made by Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn and were distributed to 19 states and the District of Columbia. There have been two reported illnesses — one in New York and one in Pennsylvania — tied to the products.

Health officials in Pennsylvania tested samples of the ice cream to confirm the presence of listeria.

The FDA said the products look like a soft serve cup served in an ice cream store, with a clear plastic cover with a seal and spoon attached to it.

The following items are included in the recall:

- Soft Serve on the Go Vanilla Chocolate, 8 fl oz

- Soft Serve on the Go Razzle, 8 fl oz

- Soft Serve on the Go Caramel, 8 fl oz

- Soft Serve on the Go Parve Vanilla Chocolate, 8 fl oz

- Soft Serve on the Go Sorbet Strawberry Mango, 8 fl oz

- Soft Serve Lite Peanut Butter, 8 fl oz

Products produced up to Aug. 4 are included in the recall.

SEE MORE: USDA warns some ready-to-eat salads, wraps may contain deer feces

Customers are encouraged to either throw the products away or return them to the store for a refund.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says listeria symptoms usually occur 1 to 4 weeks after consuming contaminated food, but could start as soon as the same day or up to 70 days later.

Listeria can cause those infected to experience a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsion, in addition to fever and muscle aches, according to the CDC. Those who are pregnant can face severe symptoms, including miscarriage, premature delivery, and life-threatening infection of the newborn.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com