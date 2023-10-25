FDA warns restaurants in 6 states about contaminated oysters

Restaurants and retailers in half a dozen states have been advised by the Food and Drug Administration to dispose of oysters purchased from a company based in Canada due to possible salmonella and E. coli contamination.

The oysters were recently harvested by Future Seafoods, Inc. in Prince Edward Island, Canada, the FDA said. They were reportedly sold to U.S. importers in Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency tested the oysters and discovered the presence of salmonella and E. coli, and then reportedly informed the FDA on Oct. 18.

Future Seafoods, Inc. has not yet initiated a recall, the FDA said. Canada is investigating the cause of the food safety issue.

The contaminated oysters could cause illness if eaten raw. The FDA said food that contains salmonella and E. coli may look, smell and taste normal.

People infected with E. coli may start to notice symptoms a few days after consuming the contaminated food. According to the FDA, symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting.

For salmonella, symptoms develop 12 to 72 hours after consumption. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, the FDA said.

Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider, the FDA said.

