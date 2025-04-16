Summer music fest fever: Don't miss Bonnaroo, CMA Fest & Pilgrimage lineups

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the best time of the year!

The sun is out and the vibes are high, which means it's time for music festivals!

CMA kicks off all the fun this summer. Country music's favorite festival is returning to Music City at the start of June!

From June 5 through the 8th, expect an unforgettable experience with all of your favorite country stars!

Mark your calendars with all the performances here

Bonnaroo returns to Manchester from June 12 through the 15th with the likes of Luke Combs, Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo and Hozier!

your schedule is finally here ✌️🌈 see when & where your favorite artists perform & the out of this world magic happening in the campground plazas: https://t.co/FArJIPRlVr pic.twitter.com/opcCP5Ccj3 — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) April 16, 2025

Franklin's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has also released the lineup for this year's event.

