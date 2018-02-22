Delays, Lost Bags and Complaints: How Does Your Favorite Airline Rank?

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:51AM CST expiring February 23 at 6:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:09PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:09AM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:00PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:56PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:55AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:33PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:33PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:33PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 9:16PM CST expiring February 22 at 9:16PM CST in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:11PM CST expiring February 22 at 9:10PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:10PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:10PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:10PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:17PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:17PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:54PM CST expiring February 22 at 4:53PM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:31PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:45PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Delays, Lost Bags and Complaints: How Does Your Favorite Airline Rank?
Nerd Wallet
3:20 PM, Feb 22, 2018
Consumers can consider many factors when evaluating an airline, but getting you where you’re going on time, not losing your checked bag, and giving you no reason to lodge a formal complaint seem like decent baselines.
Fortunately, the government requires the nation’s largest dozen commercial airlines to report statistics on just those things.
The Air Travel Consumer Report, released by the Department of Transportation, measures not only performance of major U.S. airlines such as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, but also regional carriers such as ExpressJet and SkyWest, which are contracted to fly short routes to and from hubs of those big airlines. Here’s how airlines measured up in 2017, according to the report.
On-time rates
Four out of every five domestic flights in 2017 arrived on time, according to the report, though some carriers were far more punctual than others. A flight is counted as on time if it arrived within 15 minutes of its scheduled arrival time.
When delays do happen, sometimes they’re due to factors an airline can’t control, such as bad weather or air traffic control issues. But frequently delays result from inefficient airline operations, such as a late-arriving crew or airplane maintenance issues.
Hawaiian Airlines perennially does well in this regard; in 2017 it led U.S. airlines with an 88.2% on-time rate, better than the average of 80.2%. The nation’s large network airlines ranked in the top half of all carriers, with Delta at No. 2, United at No. 4 and American at No. 5. Southwest Airlines, which isn’t a big “legacy” airline but actually flies more passengers than any other, ranked in the lower half, at No. 7.
Chronically tardier were Virgin America, which ranked last, and JetBlue Airways. Note: Alaska Airlines and Virgin America merged, but the report breaks out 2017 statistics for the airlines separately.
Rank
Airline
2017 on-time rate
1
Hawaiian
88.2%
2
Delta
85.4%
3
Alaska
82.6%
4
United
82.1%
5
American
80.4%
6
SkyWest
80.0%
7
Southwest
78.7%
8
Frontier
78.3%
9
ExpressJet
77.3%
10
Spirit
77.1%
11
JetBlue
71.4%
12
Virgin America
70.0%
Average
80.2%
The top causes of delays among airlines were:
Late-arriving aircraft from a previous destination
National aviation system delays
Air carrier delays (factors the airline can control, such as airplane maintenance or crew problems)
Mishandled baggage
Not everybody checks bags nowadays because it’s expensive — major airlines charge $25 each way unless you have elite status or the airline’s credit card, or unless you fly Southwest (the only major U.S. airline not to charge for a checked bag). Regardless of whether you pay extra for the airline to handle your luggage, you expect to get it back shortly after you land.
That doesn’t always happen, although, to be fair, it happens on average to just two to three passengers per 1,000, according to the DOT. Lost-baggage reports were most common among the regional carriers, with ExpressJet and SkyWest ranking worst. Spirit Airlines ranked best.
Rank
Airline
Mishandled bag reports per 1,000 passengers
1
Spirit
1.61
2
JetBlue
1.65
3
Virgin America
1.78
4
Alaska
1.81
5
Delta
1.82
6
United
2.38
7
Frontier
2.67
8
Hawaiian
2.75
9
Southwest
2.83
10
American
2.84
11
SkyWest
3.12
12
ExpressJet
3.88
Average
2.46
Complaints
If you’ve taken the time and effort to file an official complaint about an airline, that probably means something went terribly wrong. In 2017, consumers filed about 18,000 formal complaints about airlines with the DOT, a similar number to the year before. Still, complaints are not common, averaging just 1.35 complaints per 100,000 passengers.
The most complained-about carrier was Spirit Airlines, and it wasn’t close. Spirit’s complaint rate was more than double the next-worst airline, Frontier Airlines, also a deep-discount carrier. Spirit is known for cheap fares, but some of its policies, such as not allowing a free carry-on bag, can seem consumer unfriendly to those who aren’t used to that. Customers of Southwest, known for such customer-pleasing policies as free checked bags and no flight change fees, complained the least.
Rank
Airline
Complaint per 100,000 enplanements
1
Southwest
0.47
2
SkyWest
0.53
3
Alaska
0.57
4
ExpressJet
0.73
5
Delta
0.92
6
Hawaiian
0.95
7
JetBlue
1.14
8
United
1.89
9
Virgin America
1.92
10
American
1.96
11
Frontier
2.78
12
Spirit
5.59
Average
1.35
The most common complaints overall in 2017, in order, were about:
Flight problems: 6,076
Baggage: 2,741
Reservations/ticketing/boarding: 2,192
Fares: 2,026
Customer service: 1,776
Refunds: 1,359
The Air Travel Consumer Report tracks many other statistics, too, such as flight cancellations and delays at an airport level, as well as data that may not affect many people, such as people who were denied boarding (bumped from the flight) and pets that died or were injured or lost during the flight.