These job interview mistakes will guarantee you don't get hired

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:53AM CST expiring February 22 at 2:52PM CST in effect for: Butler, Warren
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:51AM CST expiring February 23 at 6:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:51AM CST expiring February 23 at 6:51AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 1:53AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:13AM CST expiring February 23 at 12:13AM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:25PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:23AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:09PM CST expiring February 23 at 2:09AM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:07PM CST expiring February 22 at 10:07AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:02PM CST expiring February 22 at 10:02AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:00PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:56PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:55AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:33PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:33PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:33PM CST expiring February 23 at 1:32AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 9:17PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 9:16PM CST expiring February 22 at 9:16PM CST in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:12PM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:12PM CST expiring February 23 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:11PM CST expiring February 22 at 9:10PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:10PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:10PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:10PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 8:49PM CST expiring February 22 at 10:49AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 8:49PM CST expiring February 26 at 7:12AM CST in effect for: Trimble
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 8:42PM CST expiring February 22 at 10:41AM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 8:39PM CST expiring February 22 at 10:39AM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Meade
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:17PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:17PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:54PM CST expiring February 22 at 4:53PM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:31PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:45PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:37AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
These job interview mistakes will guarantee you don't get hired
CNN
5:36 AM, Feb 22, 2018
Five minutes.
That's how long job candidates have to make the right first impression during an interview.
Almost half of employers said they know within the first five minutes of an interview whether a potential hire is a good fit for the position, according to a new survey from CareerBuilder.
Some potential hires have an even smaller window to make the right impression, with 7% of employers saying they make a decision within the first minute.
That leaves very little room for mistakes, and the clock starts ticking in the reception area.
Avoid being on your phone and engage with the receptionist if there is one, recommended Michael Erwin, senior career adviser at CareerBuilder.
"It's that strong handshake when you are greeted, that small talk and chit-chat when walking to the interview room and those questions you are prepared to ask that will help move you on to the next level."
Doing your research and practicing responses to standard interview questions are crucial to acing an interview. Before walking into an interview, be sure to know the company's history, mission, current product offerings or initiatives and the background of the interviewer.
Take the time to fine tune your elevator pitch. "'Tell me a little bit about yourself,' is the hardest for people to answer and is the No. 1 question you will get," said Erwin.Keep it quick and don't just repeat what your resume says, he added, relate your experience to the open position and don't be shy to scatter in a few personal details, like volunteer work.
Don't. Do. This.
Not being adequately prepared for an interview opens the door to making all kinds of mistakes.
"Too many people think they can go in and wing it," said Erwin. "Unfortunately, those are the people who are remembered for the wrong reasons."
The surveyed employers reported seeing some pretty off-putting behaviors: breaking out into song in the middle of an interview, asking for a cocktail, offering a pumpkin for good energy and wanting a taste of the interviewer's coffee.
While these mishaps are pretty extreme, there are more common issues that can prevent a candidate from getting hired.
Almost three-quarters of employers said lying will get an applicant disqualified.
More than two-thirds of employers said answering a phone call or text in an interview will destroy a candidate's chances of getting hired. "Turn your phone off, employers don't like to be interrupted," said Erwin.
Around half of employers cited swearing, dressing inappropriately, appearing to lack accountability and talking negatively about a current or previous employer as deal breakers.
Keep in mind the interviewer shouldn't be the only one asking questions. Asking pointed questions about the company demonstrates you did your research and shows interest in the job.
"Employers will ask about your skills and why you would be a good fit, but they will be more impressed with your questions...those will help you connect with an interviewer and look like a prepared and engaged worker," said Erwin.
It's what you do, too
It isn't just what you say that can hurt your chances from getting hired, body language also plays a role.
Two-thirds of employers said failure to make eye contact is a mistake that can dampen a candidate's chances of getting an offer. More than 30% said not smiling, playing with something on the table, fidgeting too much and bad posture are also common mistakes.
Keep your hand movements in check: 26% of employers said too much face or hair touching can be an issue, while a weak handshake and too many hand gestures can also be problematic.