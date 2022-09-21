Fisher-Price Made An ‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial’ Little People Set For The Movie’s 40th Anniversary

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s been 40 years since “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” first landed in theaters. To celebrate the milestone anniversary, the friendly alien — and his earthling friends — have been made into a Fisher-Price Little People Collector set.

Released in 1982, “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” is centered around a 10-year-old boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas) who befriends a lost alien and helps him find his way home. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film also stars a young Drew Barrymore as Elliott’s sister, Gertie. The highest-grossing film for the year of its release, “E.T.” pulled in more than $359 million at the box office. It also won four Oscars and dozens of other awards.

In collaboration with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the new E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Little People Collector Special Edition Figure Set celebrates the memorable film with figurines of Elliott, Gertie, and, of course, E.T. In fact, E.T. is the first creature from outer space to be made into a Little People Collector figure.

The Elliott figurine is shown in the red sweatshirt that he wore on the high-flying bicycle getaway in the film, while Gertie is dressed in her overalls and carrying the flowerpot of geraniums E.T. rescued. E.T. has a glowing chest and finger, which as fans will remember, possesses supernatural powers.

Made for all ages, each figurine stands at about 2.5 inches tall. The set is priced at $20 and can be purchased on Amazon or through Mattel’s website. It is currently priced at $14.97 at Walmart, but the price may change.

Other Little People Collector sets inspired by television and film include figures from Disney’s “Frozen,” “The Golden Girls.” “The Office,” and (the latest) “Ted Lasso.”

You can also purchase an Inspiring Women collection, which includes author and poet Dr. Maya Angelou, aviator Amelia Earhart, civil rights activist Rosa Parks and astronaut Sally Ride.

Who else would you like to see turned into a Little People set?

