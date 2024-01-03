Ford recalls over 112,000 trucks for risk of rolling away while parked

Over 100,000 Ford pickup trucks are being recalled because of an issue with the rear axle hub bolt that can increase the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall affects F-150 vehicles with model years 2021 through 2023 that are equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy-duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design.

The rear axle hub bolt may fatigue and break, which can damage the axle hub splines and result in the trucks rolling away when the vehicle is parked or cause a loss of drive power, according to the notice — both of which increase the risk of a crash.

In total, 112,965 vehicles are affected by the recall.

Owners of this Ford model will be instructed through a notification letter to take their vehicle to a dealer for an interim repair if they experience symptoms related to rear axle bolt breakage, such as a clicking or rattling noise.

The NHTSA also said truck owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236. The recall reference number is 23S65.

Just a few months ago, Ford recalled more than 238,000 of its Explorer models due to an axle bolt issue that can cause the vehicle to roll away.

