Franklin Farmer's market to stay at current location until January

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The popular Franklin Farmer's Market will remain at its longtime home at The Factory through the end of the year before relocating to Franklin First United Methodist Church in January.

Market organizers decided to postpone the previously planned May move to avoid disrupting one of the busiest seasons for the market, which has been a community tradition for more than two decades.

"We've made the decision to finish at our lease here at the factory," said a market representative.

The delay gives vendors additional time to prepare for the transition and helps spread the word about the upcoming change.

"Still we have people, just a few minutes ago someone said well tell me about this move. What are you talking about? It takes a little bit longer than we anticipated to get the word out," Amy Tavalin, director of the market said.

For more than 20 years, the market has provided a place where neighbors can purchase produce and goods directly from local farmers.

Catherine and Ben Simmons, who are among the longest-tenured vendors at the market, have witnessed its evolution firsthand.

"It's grown quite a bit, a good variety of different things," they said.

Many longtime customers appreciate the extended time at the familiar location while acknowledging the need for change due to the market's growth.

"I'm old-school, it's been here forever and I like this forever feeling, so it will be an adjustment," one regular customer said.

Parking challenges have become increasingly problematic as the market has grown in popularity.

"It's good to get here early. The parking has gotten to be frustrating. It was not like this a while back but things have changed," another customer said.

Despite some mixed feelings about the move, customers remain committed to supporting local agriculture.

"Local, support our local farmers, absolutely," a customer said.

The Franklin Farmer's Market is currently fund-raising to build a pavilion at its new location. The campaign has raised nearly a quarter of its $4.5 million goal.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

If you have thoughts on this story email me Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com