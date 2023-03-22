Frank’s RedHot made a pickle-flavored hot sauce

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Spicy food fans are getting a new treat in plenty of time for summer barbecues!

New Frank’s RedHot Dill Pickle Hot Sauce blends Frank’s classic hot sauce with the flavor of dill pickles. Made with real pickle juice, the brand says it can go on anything you’d put hot sauce on, from chicken to sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, fried foods and more.

You can even drizzle it on popcorn or pizza. The new product is available online now and will be in grocery stores nationwide beginning this fall.

Frank’s RedHot has also created some recipes for using the new sauce, like Spicy Chicken Sliders, Dill Pickle Shrimp Rolls and Spicy Loaded Pickle Fries.

The spicy loaded pickle fries are ready in just 30 minutes. The ingredients you’ll need (other than the hot sauce) are your favorite frozen French fries, cheese, bacon, green onions, ranch dressing and a few things you likely already have on hand. You’ll bake the fries and blend flour, milk, butter and cheese to create a thick sauce. Then you’ll add the dill pickle hot sauce. Once the fries are done, simply put your toppings on them and broil it all to melt the cheese.

You may also want to try the sauce with these pickle mozzarella sticks from Delish or a dill pickle bacon grilled cheese sandwich.

While new for Frank’s RedHot, there are actually a few other pickle-flavored hot sauces on the market, like this Dill Pickle Serrano Hot Sauce from the brand Heartbeat or this Dill-licious Dill Pickle Hot Sauce from the Angry Irishman Store on Amazon.

For something a little different, you can also buy pickle salsa from Mt. Olive in either mild, medium or hot. The salsa has no fat or added sugar, is gluten-free and contains only 5 calories per serving.

