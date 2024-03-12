You can get a free Easter Bunny photo this spring at these stores

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Looking for the best — and cheapest — place to take your children for photos with the Easter Bunny?

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will both be offering free photos with the Easter bunny again this spring. The deal includes one free 4-by-6-inch photo per child, with the option to purchase other photos if you like how that one turned out.

You can book an appointment for Saturday, March 23, or Sunday, March 24, beginning March 16.

More appointments will be available to book at 12:01 a.m. local time seven days in advance, so you’ll want to book a reservation the weekend before you want to go. Time slots may fill up quickly, so you’ll want to secure your time slot as soon as possible.

If you like the free photo, you can purchase more by choosing one of three packages.

For $15, you can choose either a high-resolution digital image or the Basket Package, which includes one 5-by-7-inch print and four wallet-sized photos. The $20 Jellybean package includes one 6-by-8-inch photo, two 5-by-7s, two 4-by-6s, four wallets and a digital image. All paid packages also include the free print.

Bass Pro Shops

If your child is not a fan of posing for photos with the Easter Bunny, there are plenty of other ways to have fun right at home. You can get creative with your Easter eggs by making these disco ball eggs for your Easter egg hunt in your yard.

