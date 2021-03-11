Frontier has one-way flights for $15 to some major destinations

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Thinking about spring or summer travel? With COVID-19 vaccines becoming more available each week, many people are hoping this means it’ll finally be safer to spread their wings and go on vacation. Frontier Airlines is offering deals on one-way tickets that will save you a bundle as you start exploring the world again.

Starting in early April, Frontier has one-way flights for as low as $15 to a variety of destinations across the United States and beyond. These deals are not limited to remote locations, either. You can find low fares to popular spots such as Las Vegas, Orlando, San Juan, Puerto Rico and even Guatemala City, Guatemala.

While not every destination Frontier serves is available for a $15 one-way flight, many other locations have other deep discounts that can meet a variety of travel budgets.

Here is a breakdown of some of the best deals we found on Frontier’s website. Note that flight dates will vary based on availability and that these are likely to be hot tickets!

$15 One-Way Ticket Offers

Atlanta (ATL) to Orlando (MCO)

Chicago (ORD) to Las Vegas (LAS)

Cincinnati (CVG) to Tampa (TPA)

Cleveland (CLE) to Fort Myers (RSW)

Denver (DEN) to Phoenix (PHX)

Newark (EWR) to Orlando (MC)

Philadelphia (PHL) to Miami (MIA)

One-Way Tickets Under $75

Cincinnati (CVG) to Orlando (MCO): $25

Philadelphia (PHL) to San Juan: $30

Charlotte (CLT) to San Juan (SJU): $47

Miami (MIA) to Guatemala City (GUA): $52

Denver (DEN) to Cancun (CUN): $70

Detroit (DTW) to Cancun (CUN): $73

According to Hip2Save, travel dates for these deals range from April 5 through Nov. 4. Also, some of these airfares are part of Frontier’s Discount Den program, a yearly membership program that earns travelers exclusive deals, mileage on each flight and more for an annual fee of $59.99. Membership in the Discount Den also means that children under 14 fly for free with a purchase of an adult Discount Den fare.

As guidelines continue to change regarding COVID-19, Frontier says it continues to follow health precautions to protect its customers, including enhanced cleaning protocols, mandatory face masks, no-touch temperature screenings and more. You can see a full breakdown of Frontier’s COVID-19 protocols on the company’s official health website.

