Gal Gadot Announced Her Third Pregnancy With An Adorable Family Photo

Gal Gadot just made a wonderful announcement on social media, and congratulations are in order — Gadot is expecting her third child!

The star of the Wonder Woman franchise shared the news on her social media channels with a photo with her family, including her husband, Yaron Varsano, and daughters Alma, age 9, and Maya, 3. All of them have their hands resting on Gadot’s stomach, which shows a definitive pregnancy bump.

Gadot usually keeps her family out of the spotlight, especially her daughters. However, in this case, the excited mom-to-be didn’t seem to mind including the girls in the photo for the special occasion.

“Here we go again,” Gadot posted on March 1 with the family photo.

The 35-year-old actor from Israel made the announcement just one day after she presented the award for Best Foreign Language Picture at the 78th annual Golden Globes on Feb. 28.

As part of the festivities, Gadot had a chance to enjoy a little bit of the red carpet experience, despite the mostly virtual ceremony, thanks to a special photoshoot for Tiffany that she posted on her Twitter timeline.

“Had so much fun last night,” she said. “Glam squad and chocolate cake, what else could a girl ask for?”

Had so much fun last night – Glam squad and chocolate cake, what else could a girl ask for? @tiffanyandco #tiffanybluebook #ad

Directed by Eric Ray Davidson pic.twitter.com/Ve924oK3bA — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 2, 2021

Her short, elegant white dress flowed freely, which seems appropriate since the actress had not formally announced her expected arrival until the next day. Plus, chocolate for an expectant mom? A must!

We’re not sure, yet, how Gadot’s pregnancy may impact filming of the third installment of the Wonder Woman film franchise. The second movie, “Wonder Woman 1984” was released on Christmas Day in 2020 and did so well, Warner Bros. Pictures decided to fast-track the third movie.

It wouldn’t be the first time Gadot has put on the superhero costume while pregnant, though. During the filming of the first movie in 2016, Gadot had to do reshoots while five months pregnant with her daughter Maya. Her costume was altered and she filmed with a green screen on her belly so her pregnancy could be hidden during post-production.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“On close-up, I looked very much like Wonder Woman,” she said. “On wide shots, I looked very funny, like Wonder Woman pregnant with Kermit the Frog.”

Best wishes to Gadot and her entire family for a happy and healthy pregnancy! We can’t wait to see the newest addition to the superhero family.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.