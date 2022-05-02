Cheatham Co. commissioner indicted on rape, sexual battery charges

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheatham County Commissioner Gary Binkley has been indicted on charges of rape and sexual battery related to an incident with a woman in 2021.

Binkley faces four counts of rape and one count of sexual battery, according to the indictment.

Binkley serves on the Cheatham County Commission's District 1, which consists of Ashland City and Kingston Springs. He's currently on the Republican primary ballot for District 4, where he will run against two opponents on Tuesday.

Binkley will be arraigned next Monday at 9 a.m., according to court records.

