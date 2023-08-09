Georgia's case against Trump is now expected sometime next week

Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to present her case on alleged election interference by former President Donald Trump to a grand jury next week, multiple outlets now report.

The New York Times cited interviews with witnesses who had gone before the grand jury, who said "they had not received notices instructing them to testify within the next 48 hours." This suggests the jury will not deal with the case until sometime next week.

ABC News cited "sources familiar with the matter," who said Willis was likely to present her case next week.

Scripps News has not independently verified the timing in the new reports.

Willis indicated in earlier letters that she planned to seek indictments from a grand jury in early August.

Officials in Atlanta have arranged extra physical security around the Fulton County Courthouse, erecting barricades along the street. Roads around the building were closed through Aug. 18.

Willis also directed staff to work remotely during the first part of August.

She told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she has received racist threats in advance of the expected case.

Trump is expected to face charges based on alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. At the time, he placed a call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asked him to find additional votes that would change the outcome of the election.

