Get 20% off an NFL+ subscription just in time for football season

Are you ready for some football?

The official kickoff to the 2023 NFL season is in just a few weeks, and if you’re a fan who loves to be plugged into every aspect of your favorite sport, then we have found the deal for you.

NFL+ is offering a 20% discount on two yearly subscription options for fans to get the most comprehensive access to games, analysis and more. These two streaming options are great for people without cable or satellite TV who want to see additional games beyond what their local stations offer.

NFL+ is the National Football League’s exclusive streaming video subscription service, now in its second year. For this NFL season, the league has expanded its offerings; it now includes live streams from NFL Network across devices as well as access to NFL RedZone, live primetime games, live audio, and more.

Fans can choose from two subscription tiers: NFL+ and NFL+ Premium. They’re currently on sale, which means they match NFL+ prices from its launch in 2022. The regular prices for these tiers have gone up, so you’ll want to catch this deal while it lasts.

NFL+ is available for $39.99/year (usually $49.99/year). This subscription package includes:

Livestream access to the NFL Network

Live local and primetime regular season and post-season games on mobile and tablet devices

Live out-of-market preseason games

Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season

NFL library programming, including NFL Films and more on-demand content, ad-free

Fantasy+ Roster and Waiver Tools

Or you can choose the NFL+ Premium subscription package for $79.99/year (usually $99.99/year). With this package, you’ll get everything from the NFL+ subscription. You also get ad-free access to full, condensed coach’s film replays that include all players on the field (“All-22s”) and NFL RedZone, a streamlined replay package of every touchdown from every game that’s great for fantasy football fans.

Access to game content is subject to local blackout rules, which you can review at the official NFL.com website.

These options can be viewed on TV, smartphones, PCs and tablets. This means you can take your favorite NFL games, plays, and content where ever you want.

When you sign up for NFL+ or NFL+ Premium, you get a seven-day free trial to try it out before committing to the whole season. You can also pay monthly if you prefer, although this is much less cost-effective: NFL+ costs $6.99 per month, while NFL+ Premium will set you back $14.99 per month.

