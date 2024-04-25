Get 50% off drinks at Starbucks today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re having one of those weeks where Friday just can’t come soon enough and are in need of a refresher this afternoon, Starbucks is offering a 50% discount to give you a extra kick of caffeine at a great discount.

This Thursday, April 25, all handcrafted beverages will be 50% off from noon-6 p.m. local time. The deal is only good on April 25, and you must download the Starbucks app and sign up for a rewards account to get the deal.

While you can apply the coupon to online pick-up orders, you can also show the app to a barista in-store or via drive-thru without ordering ahead. There is a limit of one use per coupon and each coupon code is unique to the individual rewards account, so you cannot share the code with someone else.

Adobe

The deal applies to any handcrafted beverage, so while you can order your favorite, it’s also a great time to try something new like their Spicy Lemonade Refreshers in dragonfruit, strawberry and pineapple.

The new Spicy Lemonade Refreshers combine ice, lemonade, fruit and a three-pepper chili blend for a sweet and spicy drink that is sure to give you a pick-me-up despite not having caffeine.

If you’d prefer coffee or tea, you can still get a bit of spice by adding their new Spicy Cream Cold Foam to any beverage.

Starbucks

You can also use the coupon to try one of their lavender drinks that hit the menu in March.

Only available for a limited time, you can choose either an iced lavender cream oatmilk matcha, iced lavender oatmilk latte, lavender creme frappuccino blended beverage or lavender oatmilk chill, which combines oatmilk with ice, floral notes and pieces of dragonfruit.

Starbucks

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.