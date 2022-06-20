You can get a Sam’s Club membership for $8 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been considering a Sam’s Club membership so you can shop in bulk, now is the time to sign up. The warehouse retailer is offering its Club membership for just $8 now through June 26. It’s normally $45, so that’s a big discount from the usual price!

The limited-time offer will only be redeemable in person at all Sam’s Club locations, so you cannot sign up online. Once you sign up at the store, you can start shopping right away.

Once you’re signed up — or if you already have a membership — you’ll find a handful of Fourth of July sales happening now through the holiday weekend. Deals include $30 off this Timber Ridge 6-Person Glamping Tent to $50 off this Ukiah Bluetooth Tabletop Fire Speaker, $20 off this Member’s Mark Paradise Island Float, $50 off this Member’s Mark 80-quart Stainless Steel Cooler with Cover and more.

Take a look at some of the other savings you’ll find on seasonal merchandise:

This Member’s Mark Pro Series Pellet Grill is priced at $374, a savings of $125.

The grill has a fully insulated lid and firebox for all-season cooking and 3-tier heavy-gauge porcelain-coated cooking grates that are durable and easy to clean. It also comes with a large LED PID digital controller with set temperature, timer, dual meat probe temperature readout and prime function.

If you would rather have a gas grill, you can also save $125 on this Member’s Mark Pro Series 4-Burner Gas Grill.

You’ll save $50 on this WOW Sports Floating Island Slide and Water Walkway Combo. Regularly priced at $250, it will be $200 now through July 4.

The giant floating island has a 9-foot long by 6-foot wide and 4-foot tall slide that zips to a floating 10-by-6-foot platform. The water playground accommodates up to six kids or adults playing, lounging or sliding.

The float’s combo design means you can unzip the water walkway and the slide and have two pieces that can be used at the pool or lake separately.

This Backyard Discovery Saxony Cedar Grill Gazebo is priced at $974, a savings of $225.

Made of durable cedar wood with a corrosion-resistant steel roof, the gazebo fits almost any grill up to 70 inches wide. It also includes two built-in powder-coated steel countertops for serving or prepping food and USB ports and electrical outlets to use for blenders, tools, speakers, lights and more.

If you’re looking for a unique dining set, this Member’s Mark Lakemont 7-Piece Shuffleboard Dining Set has more than 4,000 square inches of dining/serving space, but once you’ve finished eating, it transforms into a 9.5-foot weather-resistant shuffleboard playfield or mini-bowling set.

All the shuffleboard and bowling accessories you need are included — eight dual-color shuffleboard pucks, a scoring system, super glide wax, a brush, a level, 10 bowling pins, a bowling rack and bowling balls.

If you don’t already have a Sam’s Club membership, make sure to take advantage of this deal before it ends on June 26!

