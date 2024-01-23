Get Tarte Shape Tape Concealer for $15 at Ulta

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Looking for a new concealer to add to your makeup routine? One of the most popular concealers on social media and among beauty influencers, Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, is marked down more than 50% right now at Ulta.

Instead of paying the regular $32 price for a full-size tube of this trendy cosmetic, Tarte Shape Tape Concealers are just $15 for a limited time. If you’re already a Tarte fan, now is the perfect time to stock up on your favorite Shape Tape Concealer. These deals don’t happen often.

This deep discount applies to a variety of the Tarte Shape Tape Concealers, including Full Coverage, Ultra Creamy, and Radiant Medium Coverage. With more than 40 shades available across all the product line, there is a concealer for every skin tone and type.

Even at full price, this product is one of the top-selling concealers in the country. What makes Tarte Shape Tape Concealer so popular with beauty influencers and on social media?

Shape Tape isn’t a new product. The concealer launched in 2016 and quickly gained a cult following with influencers on YouTube. As social media evolved, more people shared their experiences using the concealer on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Now, all you need to do is enter #shapetape in the search of any platform and you’ll find people raving about the concealer.

As for the why, though, the concealer goes a long way thanks to its full coverage formulation. You don’t need four layers to cover up that patch of acne, hyperpigmentation or redness. This also means you’ll have it for a while and get a great return on investment. Just remember to keep makeup expirations dates in mind. And with three different formulas (full coverage, radiant, and creamy), the product can work for a variety of skin types.

Whether you need to restock or are on the hunt for the best concealer, you can order your preferred Tarte Shape Tape Concealer online at Ulta.com or go to your local Ulta store.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.