You can get a triple bunk bed from Walmart.com for $300 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Kids love bunk beds. Whether the beds are for siblings or cousins or sleepovers with friends, having a quality bunk bed is a helpful space-saver for a child’s room. And there is just something extra fun about having a bunk bed in a kid’s bedroom.

Usually, a bunk bed has two beds stacked on top of one another. It can either be two twin beds or a full bed on the bottom and a twin bed on the top. However, right now, Walmart.com has a triple bunk bed that has a full-sized bed on the bottom and then two twin beds stacked above. Not only can you have this triple bunk bed shipped directly to your home, but you can also get it on sale for just under $300!

The DHP Metal Triple Bunk Bed on Walmart.com normally retails for $369.97, and for three bed frames, that’s still not a bad price. However, the current sale price of $299.97 is a great deal for parents and grandparents who want to maximize their sleeping space for the kids.

It’s important to note that you’ll still need to buy a mattress for all three spaces in this bunk bed set, as the mattresses are not included.

The DHP Metal Triple Bunk Bed has a modern design, with a sleek look that provides a sturdy frame for all three beds. With build-in metal slats and two integrated ladders, the triple bunk bed’s design also ensures safety for the children using it.

According to the bunk bed’s product description, the bed comes in a single box when shipped to your home, and only some “quick assembly” is required. Once you’ve put it together, Walmart recommends a 6-inch full-size mattress for the bottom bunk and twin mattresses greater than 4-inches thick and no more than 6-inches thick for maximum comfort and safety in the other two bunks.

The discount price on the DHP Metal Triple Bunk Bed is only good for the silver bunk bed and can only be ordered from Walmart.com and shipped to a residence. You get free shipping on your new triple bunk bed, so you don’t have to worry about an extra cost getting it to your home.

This sale price is only available for a limited time, so we suggest grabbing it soon if you’re in the market!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.