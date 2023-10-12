‘Ghost bark’ is a spooky sweet treat you can make with just 4 ingredients

Do you need a quick, no-bake treat for your Halloween costume party? You’ve come to the right place.

This Halloween ghost bark requires only four ingredients: a bag of white chocolate chips, a bag of milk or dark chocolate chips, black decorating gel and Halloween-themed sprinkles.

U.K.-based food blogger Eloise Head, who blogs under the name Fitwaffle, originated the recipe with this adorable video:

To make this delicious treat, start by lining a sheet pan with a silicone baking sheet or parchment paper. Put the chocolate chips in one bowl and the white chocolate chips in another. (You can also melt chocolate bars if that’s what’s handy.) One bowl at a time, microwave the chocolate in 30 second intervals, stirring each time, until it’s smooth.

Pour the melted milk or dark chocolate into the pan. Then use a spoon or batter spatula to drizzle white chocolate ovals on top. Grab a toothpick (a chopstick could work in a pinch) and shape them into ghosts. Shake some sprinkles between the ghosts. You can also make these your own by mixing in crumbled Oreos or nuts — or making funny ghosts with googly eyes and candy corn noses.

Finally, slide the tray into the refrigerator or freezer for at least one to two hours to harden. Using a knife or your hands, break the bark into pieces.

Make sure to serve it right away, because chocolate melts fast! (Maybe have some wet wipes handy for little ghouls and goblins who end up with more chocolate on their fingers than in their mouths!)

This is just one of many great ideas for Halloween treats at your party. With all the fun food options, you might end up spending more time on food prep than costume prep. If so, don’t worry! There are plenty of low-effort (but fun!) costumes you can pull together in minutes.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.