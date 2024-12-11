'Give the land a voice:' Farmer preserves 300 acres of land forever from development

PETERSBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — It can be a controversial statistic being that Tennessee ranks among the top in the nation of states losing farmland to development.

The state is on track to lose 2 million acres of farmland by 2027, according to data from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. However, a farmer in Marshall County has taken steps to protect his land forever.

Every day, farmer Matt Mulliniks makes sure the "girls" are in good shape.

“Keep them growing and most of all keeping them loving me,” Mullinik said.

Over the years, the technology has changed but the legacy and the responsibility to care for cattle and the land they roam is great.

What's greater is the task of protecting hundreds of acres of land to last generations.

“Too many I think in our land development decisions we choose not to give the land a voice. It doesn’t have to be the loudest or the only voice but I think the preservation of open spaces needs to have a voice at the table,” Mulliniks said.

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/16949296/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="map visualization" />

Mulliniks signed on with the Land Trust for Tennessee to protect more than 300 acres in perpetuity, meaning forever.

He went through a process similar to a real estate transaction: drawing land boundaries and signing legal documents. It allows the nonprofit to protect the land from unforeseen future heirs or builders parceling up the land for development.

“Having the option of a permanent solution to make sure whatever happens when they’re gone the kids are gone. The land will be available and open forever,” said Land Trust for Tennessee Vice President Emily Parish.

“We thought it was a resource that could never be developed completely. We had better start thinking pretty quickly or it’s going to be gone,” said Mulliniks.

Mulliniks has a good steward to take over the hundreds of acres, landscapes and cattle in the next generation.

His daughter has voiced how ready and willing she is to take over the family farming business.

But Mulliniks is concerned for another voice as well: generations in the future who deserve to know the land as he's loved it.

“We as human beings strive to have some kind of lasting impact for the world in our environment. When we breathe our last breath, I think we want to think we made a difference,” said Mulliniks.

The Land Trust for Tennessee says they work with landowners of all kinds at no cost.

Landowners can pursue tax benefits after protecting their tracks and can still fish, build and recreate on their land once protected.

The trust has protected 136,000 acres of land across 76 different counties.

