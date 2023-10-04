Have packages that you need to return? Uber can mail them for you

Uber has added a new service that saves customers a trip to the post office.

The ride-hailing and delivery company announced Wednesday that its drivers will now pick up your prepaid and sealed packages — up to five at a time — and drop them off at a local UPS, FedEx or post office to be returned. Uber said it will charge a flat rate of $5 for the service — or $3 for its Uber One members.

However, each package must weigh 30 pounds or less, be worth no more than $100, and cannot contain any alcohol, drugs, firearms or any other dangerous or illegal items.

"Return a Package is available starting today in the Uber and Uber Eats apps for customers in 4,950+ cities throughout the United States, including Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, San Francisco and Washington DC," the company said in a press release.

SEE MORE: How do Amazon packages get delivered so quickly?

Uber added that its customers will be able to choose package drop-off locations within the app and track their parcels in real time. Once delivered, the courier will send a visual confirmation or photo of the receipt showing that the drop-off has been completed.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 8 in 10 shoppers under 30 years of age believe the process of mailing return items is somewhat or very annoying. With the holiday season just around the corner, returns are inevitable. Whether it's the wrong size or wrong gift entirely, Uber hopes it can make people's lives easier and turn a profit in the process.

For a full list of U.S. cities where the new service is available, click here.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com