Study finds 7,000 daily steps instead of 10,000 may be enough for health benefits

A new study found that walking 7,000 steps per day led to meaningful improvements in health outcomes, suggesting people may not need to reach the often-cited 10,000 steps benchmark.

The research, published in The Lancet, indicates that this lower step count could be a more achievable target for many people while still providing significant health benefits.

Walking helps improve cognitive functions, mental health and physical functions, according to the study.

Compared with those who walked 2,000 steps a day, the study found that 7,000 steps was linked to reduced risk of cardiovascular disease (down 25%), cancer (down 6%), dementia (down 38%) and depression (down 22%).

However, the researchers, based in Australia and Europe, said some of those figures could be less accurate than others since they come from a small number of studies and don't factor in things like age and individual analysis.

The study found that even just a modest daily step count of around 4,000 was linked to better health compared to very low activity of 2,000 steps a day.

Physical activity is known to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, some cancers and premature death.

For those already reaching 10,000 steps daily, researchers encourage continuing that habit.

