Virginia man becomes 3rd HIV-positive person to donate his heart since HOPE Act

A Virginia man became the third HIV-positive person in the U.S. to donate his heart, and the first for the hospital where the surgery was performed.

Zack Pate of Hampton Roads recently died by suicide at the age of 29, and his wish was to be an organ donor. His sister, Ashleigh Blankenship, said he registered as an organ donor when they lived in North Carolina, but didn't register after moving to Virginia when he found out he was HIV-positive because he believed he could no longer be a donor.

But in 2013, federal lawmakers passed the HIV Organ Policy Equity (HOPE) Act, which established a research program that allowed people with HIV to be organ donors for the first time.

Now, Pate's organ donation has marked another milestone since the act was passed. It also marked the first time Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Hampton Roads worked with an HIV-positive heart from a donor.

“There are over 100,000 people in the United States waiting for an organ transplant," LifeNet Health executive vice president Doug Wilson said.

LifeNet Health helped coordinate the organ donation. Wilson said organ donations have a domino effect.

“You’ll help seven people, eight people, nine people and their entire family and workforce will be impacted," said Wilson.

Pate's sister said she’s glad they were able to honor her brother’s wish to become an organ donor after all. Blankenship added that she'll remember her brother as being quiet, but also full of energy.

“We really do miss him," said Blankenship.

For more information about organ donation or to sign up to become a donor, click here.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

This story was originally published by Colter Anstaett at Scripps News Norfolk.