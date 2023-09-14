Here's how you can help the flood victims in Libya

Flooding in Libya has reportedly killed more than 5,500 people. Health officials in the port city of Derna said about 9,000 others are still missing. The flooding was triggered by a powerful Mediterranean storm on Sept. 10 that caused two dams to fail.

Here's how you can help

Global organizations are accepting donations to assist in the relief efforts in Libya.

International Medical Corps

The organization states that it is working in areas impacted by the flooding. International Medical Corps says it is providing emergency health care, water, sanitation and hygiene services and supplies to affected families.

Click here to make a donation.

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

Jagan Chapagain, IFRC's secretary general, issued an appeal for donations to scale up the Libyan Red Crescent's relief efforts in response to the flooding. The organization says it helps provide emergency health care, emergency shelter and water and sanitation services to the area.

Click here to make a donation.

