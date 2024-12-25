Hobbs Family Lights home spreads holiday light and joy

GALLATIN, Tenn. — There’s a family home on Goodman drive in Gallatin. It’s grown to be such a holiday light display, cars will pack the street in front of their home waiting to see it.

“They get blocked out of their driveway. We get blocked out of our driveway sometime,” said Damon Hobbs.

The Hobbs Family Lights started as a pandemic hobby has now grown into a year-round family project.

“Newest addition would probably be the spinner board here,” said Damon.

He points out Christmas trees made of lights near the roof that move their “mouths” to sync and sing with the music.

The singing Christmas trees are one of dozens of displays comprised of 14 thousand lights. All of the displays are carefully built, placed and imagined by the Hobbs family.

“I guess I’m the chief engineer,” said Damon.

Wife, Meridith Hobbs says she’s the chief ladder-holder.

And through the years, they found their home is now a holiday tradition for the thousands who stop by to see.

The music and lights together are now a 47-minute-long production.

They say some will sit out in front of their house to watch the entire production.

As for who chooses the music, Damon says he runs the music selections by his two daughters who pick out the right songs.

“We actually broadcast over radio station 93.1,” said Damon. “Here’s the main brain for everything. This is the projector and projects onto the screen.”

They don't ask for donations. They simply remember a time when joy was hard to come by and wanted to bring it back.

“We own a funeral home here in town. We wanted to get people out. We see a lot of grief a lot of sadness in the year so we wanted to bring a little joy to everyone everyone’s world,” said the Hobbs. “The important thing is it creates a tradition for families which makes memories.”

And memories for the Hobbs family as well, as they watch on from their windows watching light brighten smiles.

“That’s what it’s all about bringing some joy,” said Damon.

The Hobbs Family says they will keep the display up through the new year.

If you want to plan a drive with your family it's on Goodman Drive in Gallatin, from 5 to 10 pm.