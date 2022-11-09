Lego’s ‘Home Alone’ House Opens To Reveal Kevin’s Traps For The Wet Bandits

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The holiday season is almost here. You’re getting together your gift lists and thinking about how to spend some quality time with your family. And your family is probably prepping a must-watch list of favorite holiday movies. To bring the best of all holiday worlds together, you might want to consider getting a “Home Alone” Lego set that is the perfect replica of the McAllister family house! Wouldn’t it be fun to work together on this while watching Kevin outwit the Wet Bandits again this year?

The “Home Alone” Lego Ideas set has everything you need to re-create nearly all of your favorite moments from the film. With 3,955 pieces, this massive Lego set could be a long-term project that the family works on each day leading up to Christmas!

The house stands 11 inches tall and 14 inches wide. But builders don’t just get to experience the McAllister home from the outside. Once complete, the front of the house opens to reveal various rooms of the home that became a series of traps for the movie’s villains. Also, each level of the “Home Alone” Lego house is detachable, with walls and a roof that opens for easy access.

In addition to the house, the “Home Alone” Lego Ideas set comes with five minifigures, including Kevin McAllister, his mom Kate, the Wet Bandits Harry and Marv (along with their getaway van) and the mysterious neighbor Old Man Marley.

Of course, it wouldn’t be “Home Alone” without all the hilarious pranks. Lego didn’t leave those out! Included in the “Home Alone” Lego house, you’ll get a basement furnace that lights up, swinging paint cans, an iron that drops onto the bad guys’ heads, collapsible shelves, a giant spider and the zip line to the treehouse outside (the treehouse is also included in the set).

The complete “Home Alone” Lego house is available for $299 on the official Lego site, and Amazon has the “Home Alone” house at the same price. While it is an investment, it’s a gift that won’t only provide enjoyment for one holiday seasonit — it could also be the start of a new annual tradition for the family!

