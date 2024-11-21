Homeowners' lead pipe letters prompt an expensive but solvable problem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the last week or so thousands of Nashville residents received letters warning of potential lead exposure because of pipes on their property.

Metro Water said this does not necessarily mean you have an issue with lead in your water.

One Nashville resident found replacing lead pipes is an expensive but solvable problem.

“It drenched everything in the yard,” said Chris Espander.

A low water pressure problem revealed another one at his Nashville home.

“Were you concerned hearing it was galvanized pipe?” I asked.

“Truthfully, no it’s an older community you kind of expect and you know,” said Espander.

He received a letter from Metro Water, one of 109,000 letters mailed out warning of potentially problematic pipe.

Metro Water said of the 218,000 properties surveyed, 1.3% have a lead service line.

About 10% have a galvanized service line which means it may have lead in it.

“The condition on the outside is pretty clean, but if you look on the inside, that’s where all of your potable water is passing through and lands in your drinking water and all the water you be then,” Hiller technician Bryce Haskins said.

Hiller Plumbing said the letters have certainly increased their call volume.

“We’re going to be replacing their galvanized service from the water meter here to the home,” said Haskins. “Typically now, we used a plastic material because it’s cheaper to use in the longevity of it.”

Metro Water cannot mandate you change or replace lines on your property. they will eventually replace lines up to the meter. Then you can decide what you do with the lines from the meter to your home.

“Right now, there’s not immediate action they need to take,” said Sonia Allman with Metro Water.

Allman explained the utility surveyed all the pipes in the city.

They were mandated to notify neighbors of their findings which is why they are now receiving letters.

She says their survey work is still ongoing and residents may receive postcards notifying them workers will be out on their property.

“We do recommend property owners if they know they have a lead service line to replace it. Clearly not having lead reduces any risk whatsoever,” said Allman.

At $3800 spent, 40 feet of plastic pipe and a torn up yard later, these updates aren't what Espander was looking to spend his time and money on.

“It’s going into the holidays but I’m going to pay a little bit every single month until it’s paid off. That’s all I can do,” said Espander.

But the updates should bring him healthy water and bring his property up to modern-day standards.

Metro Water said Nashville does not have a problem with lead in the water.

The utility is working on a plan to replace any lead pipe under their control within the next 10 years.

