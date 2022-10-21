Watch Now
Photos: Gender-affirming rally in Nashville forms in downtown for and against care

Two rallies — supporting and against gender-affirming care — happened in downtown Nashville on Friday evening.

This all comes after conservative blogger Matt Walsh took issue with gender-affirmation care procedures at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Walsh — a Daily Wire conservative commentator, who questions LGBTQ rights — said he considered the care to be that of castration and mutilation to minors and adults.

rally5.jpeg Photo by: WTVF / Tommy Crouse 20221021_153944.jpg Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.Photo by: WTVF / Photos by Tommy Crouse and Aaron Cantrell 20221021_153856.jpg Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.Photo by: WTVF / Photos by Tommy Crouse and Aaron Cantrell 20221021_153913.jpg Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.Photo by: WTVF / Photos by Tommy Crouse and Aaron Cantrell 20221021_154000.jpg Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.Photo by: WTVF / Photos by Tommy Crouse and Aaron Cantrell 20221021_154021.jpg Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.Photo by: WTVF / Photos by Tommy Crouse and Aaron Cantrell 20221021_154027.jpg Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.Photo by: WTVF / Photos by Tommy Crouse and Aaron Cantrell rally2.jpeg Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.Photo by: WTVF / Photos by Tommy Crouse and Aaron Cantrell rally1.jpeg Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.Photo by: WTVF / Photos by Tommy Crouse and Aaron Cantrell rally3.jpeg Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.Photo by: WTVF / Photos by Tommy Crouse and Aaron Cantrell rally4.jpeg Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.Photo by: WTVF / Photos by Tommy Crouse and Aaron Cantrell Image (2).jpeg Photo by: WTVF / Michelle Bonnett Image (3).jpeg Photo by: WTVF / Michelle Bonnett Image (5).jpeg Photo by: WTVF / Michelle Bonnett Image (6).jpeg Photo by: WTVF / Michelle Bonnett Image (4).jpeg Photo by: WTVF / Michelle Bonnett Image (7).jpeg Photo by: WTVF / Michelle Bonnett

