Photos: Gender-affirming rally in Nashville forms in downtown for and against care

This all comes after conservative blogger Matt Walsh took issue with gender-affirmation care procedures at Vanderbilt University Medical Center . Walsh — a Daily Wire conservative commentator, who questions LGBTQ rights — said he considered the care to be that of castration and mutilation to minors and adults.

Two rallies — supporting and against gender-affirming care — happened in downtown Nashville on Friday evening.

Photo by: WTVF / Tommy Crouse

Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Photo by: WTVF / Photos by Tommy Crouse and Aaron Cantrell

Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Two rallies surrounding gender-affirming care happened in downtown Nashville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Photo by: WTVF / Michelle Bonnett

