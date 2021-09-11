Four teens lead police on chase in stolen car

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — Four teens are in custody after leading police on a chase through Mt. Juliet in a stolen car.

Police say the four teens, three boys ages 15 and 16 and one 14-year-old female, were spotted in a stolen Nissan Altima around 4:20 pm Saturday. When police tried to stop the car on Lebanon Road, the 15-year-old driver abruptly made a u turn, sideswiped and oncoming vehicle and sped off.

Police used road spikes to bring the car to a halt at Woodbridge Place, about a mile and a half from the attempted stop . A search turned up marijuana in the car, though police have not said how much or what charges they will face in connection with the drugs. The teens are from Nashville, the car was stolen in Clarksville.

No one was injured.