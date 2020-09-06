Menu

NewsChannel 5 is back on Dish Network

An update for DISH subscribers
Posted at 2:55 PM, Sep 06, 2020
NewsChannel 5 is back on the air on Dish Network.

We apologize for the disruption in service and thank you for your loyalty and patience through this period. Many of you reached out to us through social media and phone calls, and we appreciate the many kind comments many of you had towards NewsChannel 5.

Scripps, the parent company of NewsChannel 5, came to an agreement with Dish this weekend returning all Scripps' networks to air.

To our Dish customers, we've missed you and are thrilled to be invited once again into your homes.

If you know someone who has Dish, share the good news! Thank you again for sticking with us.

