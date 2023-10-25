Houston airport grounds flights after jet departs 'without permission'

An airport in Houston temporarily grounded all flights Tuesday afternoon after two private jets collided on the runway, officials said.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. ET at the William P. Hobby Airport when a twin-engine jet took off “without permission” and collided with another twin-engine jet that was landing on the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Hobby Airport said on X the two planes clipped wings, and a ground stop was immediately called.

GROUNDSTOP AT HOBBY AIRPORT pic.twitter.com/RxQT2RcSsH — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) October 24, 2023

No injuries were reported, and officials did not specify how many people were on board either plane.

Crews worked to clear the tarmac of the debris caused by the collision and normal operations resumed at the airport a few hours later.

The FAA said the departing plane was a Hawker H25B, a corporate jet model, and the arriving plane was a Cessna C510 business-class jet.

The incident remains under investigation.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com